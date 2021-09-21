Biden says US does not seek ‘new Cold War’ in reference to China
The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges.
US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States does not seek a “new Cold War,” in a reference to relations with China.
“The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have intense disagreement in other areas,” he told world leaders in New York.
