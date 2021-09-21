Americas
Biden says US does not seek ‘new Cold War’ in reference to China

AFP/United Nations, United States
September 21, 2021
Reuters

The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges.

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States does not seek a “new Cold War,” in a reference to relations with China.

“The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have intense disagreement in other areas,” he told world leaders in New York.




