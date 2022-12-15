Biden plans first sub-Saharan Africa visit by US president since 2015

Washington to offer some $55 billion in support over the next few years

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 9:14 PM

Joe Biden said Thursday that he planned to visit sub-Saharan Africa, in what will be the first trip by a US president since 2015.

"We're all going to be seeing you and you're going to see a lot of us," Biden told a summit of African leaders, without announcing a date or destinations for his trip.

Earlier, Biden was set to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player.

Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.

The White House was also set to announce on some $55 billion in support for Africa over the next few years, which will include climate initiatives and training of health workers.