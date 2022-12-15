Biden plans first sub-Saharan Africa visit by US president since 2015

They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
Joe Biden said Thursday that he planned to visit sub-Saharan Africa, in what will be the first trip by a US president since 2015.
"We're all going to be seeing you and you're going to see a lot of us," Biden told a summit of African leaders, without announcing a date or destinations for his trip.
Earlier, Biden was set to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player.
Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.
The White House was also set to announce on some $55 billion in support for Africa over the next few years, which will include climate initiatives and training of health workers.
They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome
The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout