Biden, Modi discuss US-India ties in phone conversation

Modi congratulated Biden during their conversation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, India’s External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

President-elect Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls today with leaders in Chile, India, Israel, and South Africa: https://t.co/geWMmDNNYO pic.twitter.com/rEBxMETvWM — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 18, 2020

Modi congratulated Biden during their conversation on Tuesday and they discussed their priorities, including containing the coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and cooperating in the Indo-Pacific Region, the ministry said in a statement.

Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Modi had earlier tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Nov. 8.

I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Modi recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the US Congress that was addressed by Modi during his 2016 visit to Washington.

Modi is known for his public displays of bonhomie with President Donald Trump, who visited India last February.

Stepping up the Trump administration’s anti-China message in India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Defense chief Mark Esper visited India a week ahead of America’s Nov. 3 presidential election.

Pompeo and Esper signed an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.