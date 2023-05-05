Biden, Harris mark Cinco de Mayo with quesadilla, churros

Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.
President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for a quesadilla and tacos at a Washington food hall. His unannounced visit prompted one onlooker to remark, “This is the most D.C. thing that's ever happened to me.”
Biden was joined by Vice-President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero, in the Edgewood neighbourhood of the capital. The president paid in cash for his order and posed with staff for pictures. Aides said Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros, as well as an assortment of tacos for White House staff. To the people peering over a wall and looking down from their apartment balconies to see him, the president joked, “Don't jump.”
Last year, Biden and his wife, Jill, celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the White House. In 2021, the president visited Las Gemelas, a Mexican restaurant in Washington and told workers there that the company would be receiving financial aid from his Covid relief package.
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday
Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3
The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels