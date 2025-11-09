  • search in Khaleej Times
BBC chief Tim Davie quits amid Trump speech editing scandal

The broadcaster's head of news, Deborah Turness, also resigned over claims that Panorama misleadingly edited a documentary about Trump

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 10:48 PM

Updated: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 10:49 PM

The director general of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Tim Davie announced Sunday that he was resigning following a row over the editing of a documentary about US President Donald Trump.

Davie and the broadcaster's head of news, Deborah Turness, resigned after accusations that the BBC's flagship documentary programme Panorama had edited a speech by Trump in a misleading way, the broadcaster said.

