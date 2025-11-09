BBC chief Tim Davie quits amid Trump speech editing scandal

The director general of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Tim Davie announced Sunday that he was resigning following a row over the editing of a documentary about US President Donald Trump.

Davie and the broadcaster's head of news, Deborah Turness, resigned after accusations that the BBC's flagship documentary programme Panorama had edited a speech by Trump in a misleading way, the broadcaster said.

