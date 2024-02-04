UAE

At least 6 injured in shooting in Denver, US, police say

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries are not immediately known

By AP

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 4:14 PM

At least six people were injured in an early morning shooting in Denver on Sunday, police said.

Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court, where six victims were located, the Denver Police Department said in a social media post.

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect, police said.

