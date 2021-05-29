- EVENTS
At least 10 dead in anti-government protests in Colombia
Violence has marked demonstrations over the last four weeks.
At least 10 people died Friday in the city of Cali amid anti-government protests which started a month ago in Colombia and have met a harsh response from authorities.
"Ten people" are dead, "this is the toll we have this morning" in events linked to the demonstrations, Cali's security secretary Carlos Rojas told Caracol radio.
Police said eight of the 10 were shot dead.
Colombian President Ivan Duque had announced on Friday he was deploying military troops to the city of Cali, as international alarm grew over the policing of deadly anti-government protests across the country in recent weeks.
Friday marked a full month of nationwide protests, which began over a proposed tax increase but have since morphed into a broader anti-establishment mobilization.
