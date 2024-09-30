Argentine town battles a parrot invasion

Parrots stand on power lines in the town of Hilario Ascasubi, which they invaded driven by deforestation in the surrounding hills, according to biologists, in Argentina. REUTERS

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 5:21 PM

The town of Hilario Ascasubi near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast has a parrot problem.

Thousands of the green-yellow-red birds have invaded, driven by deforestation in the surrounding hills, according to biologists. They bite on the town's electric cables, causing outages and are driving residents around the bend with their incessant screeching and deposits everywhere of parrot poo.

"The hillsides are disappearing, and this is causing them to come closer to the cities to find food, shelter and water," biologist Daiana Lera said, explaining that much of Argentina's forest land has been gradually lost over the years.

In the past few years, the parrots have started to arrive, seeking refuge in the town through autumn and winter. At times, according to locals, there are up to 10 parrots for each of the town's 5,000 human inhabitants. During the summer, the birds migrate south to the cliffs of Patagonia for the breeding season.

Images show hundreds of birds perched along electric cables and on pylons, or silhouetted in the dusk light swarming over buildings and a church, eerily reminiscent of scenes in film director Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1963 thriller "The Birds."