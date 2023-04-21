Argentine President Fernandez pulls out of 2023 election race

People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will not run in the country's October general election, the center-left leader announced on Friday, throwing open a race to lead the ruling Peronist coalition at the ballot amid swirling economic crisis.
In a video message, Fernandez, who came into office in late 2019, said he would "hand over the presidential sash to whomever has been legitimately elected at the polls by the popular vote" and not seek a second term in office.
The Peronists, Argentina's foremost political power, are reeling in opinion polls with inflation running at over 100% and dwindling dollar reserves, with infighting between factions over who should be its main presidential candidate.
There had been pressure for a decision from the leftist wing commanded by powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as president from 2007-2015 and has at times been at loggerheads with Fernandez, not a relation.
The move, which could boost the Peronists' chance of winning the election according to polls, comes amid a deep economic crisis with soaring prices pushing up poverty to near 40%, hammering voters' earning and spending power.
Mauricio Macri, the leader of the main center-right opposition party, who succeeded Fernandez de Kirchner as president from 2015 to 2019, said last month he would not run for presidency either.
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Active cases in country climb to 63,562
In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal
Parties avert trial in defamation lawsuit with out-of-court settlement after Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion from the popular news channel for alleging its equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden
Congress leader visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor and other eateries
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday
All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said