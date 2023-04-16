Are Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello back together? Clip of couple sharing kiss at Coachella leaves fans wondering

Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello mended their ways? This question is storming the mind of netizens since the duo was captured spending time with each other while attending Coachella in Indio, California, on Friday.
Several videos from the venue surfaced online. In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, and Cabello, can be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.
US-based media company People reported that in in another video shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together, where they share a kiss.
Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019. They were photographed sharing several moments together throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Senorita."
The duo quarantined together in Miami during the Covid-19 pandemic, which reportedly brought them closer.
"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," Mendes said in an interview with Audacy Check-In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."
In November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."
The 'Treat You Better' singer Mendes posted a video on Twitter in which he shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles.
"You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone ... all the s-- that comes after it," Mendes said. "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f--ing on the edge, you know?
And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know."
