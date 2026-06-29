Strong aftershock felt in Caracas, days after devastating earthquakes

The aftershock was felt shortly after 7am (1100 GMT), as the search continues for survivors of last Wednesday's quakes that rocked northern Venezuela

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 5:04 PM
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A strong aftershock struck Caracas and La Guaira Monday, AFP journalists reported, nearly five days after the double earthquake in Venezuela that has already claimed at least 1,450 lives.

The aftershock was felt shortly after 7am (1100 GMT), as the search continues for survivors of last Wednesday's quakes that rocked northern Venezuela and with fears for the safety of hundreds of buildings weakened by the tremors.

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