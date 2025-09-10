Activist Charlie Kirk, major ally of Trump, shot at US university

Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk, a major ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot Wednesday at a US university, multiple media reported.

Kirk was at Utah Valley University when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported. His condition was not immediately clear.

Christine Nelson, from Utah Valley University police, confirmed only that "we did have shots fired. We've asked people to shelter in place."

US President Donald Trump urged people Wednesday to pray for Kirk after he was shot at a university in Utah. "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.