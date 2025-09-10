  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB clear.png33°C

Activist Charlie Kirk, major ally of Trump, shot at US university

Kirk was at Utah Valley University when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 11:24 PM

Top Stories

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

35 dead, 131 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen: Houthi health ministry

35 dead, 131 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen: Houthi health ministry

Israel's attack on Qatar 'assault on region', risks Abraham Accords, UAE experts say

Israel's attack on Qatar 'assault on region', risks Abraham Accords, UAE experts say

Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk, a major ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot Wednesday at a US university, multiple media reported.

Kirk was at Utah Valley University when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported. His condition was not immediately clear.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Nepo kids', flaunting wealth: What led to Nepal's Gen Z protests

thumb-image

Dominant display by Team USA in Walker Cup sparks matchplay debate

thumb-image

Israel confirms carrying out attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar

thumb-image

Australian triple murderer jailed for life over toxic mushroom lunch

thumb-image

Dubai investor boosts stake in IPO-bound National Stock Exchange

 

Christine Nelson, from Utah Valley University police, confirmed only that "we did have shots fired. We've asked people to shelter in place."

US President Donald Trump urged people Wednesday to pray for Kirk after he was shot at a university in Utah. "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.