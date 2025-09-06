  • search in Khaleej Times
Nearly 90 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs, UN says

The Universal Postal Union is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again"

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 5:22 PM

Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 operators worldwide fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union said Saturday.

The UPU, the United Nations' postal cooperation agency, is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again", its director general Masahiko Metoki said in a statement.

