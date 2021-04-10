- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8-month-old baby fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.
Police believe an infant was fatally shot on Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.
The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.
Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.
“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.
Investigators initially were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.
Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Baimbridge said.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch