7 bodies found in Oklahoma search for missing teens

Shooter, 19, opened fire at a party of high school students, killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old
Seven bodies were found in the US state of Oklahoma on Monday during a police search for two missing teenagers, US media reported.
The victims were not identified and authorities did not say whether they included the missing 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls, who were said to have been seen with a convicted sex offender, The New York Times reported.
But authorities had called off their search for the teens after the bodies were found in the city of Henryetta, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told the newspaper.
"We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning," Rice said, adding that the case was being investigated as a homicide.
The Tulsa World reported Rice as saying officials believed two of the seven bodies found were those of the missing girls.
The bodies were found on a property where registered sex offender and convicted rapist Jesse L. McFadden resided, according to the newspaper.
The state highway patrol had issued a missing persons notice earlier Monday saying the two girls were last seen at 1:22 am (0622 GMT) in Henryetta and were both possibly traveling in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with McFadden, 39.
He was due to go on trial Monday in Muskogee County on several charges, including "child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor using technology," the Times reported.
A warrant for his arrest was issued after McFadden failed to appear in court on Monday morning.
Shooter, 19, opened fire at a party of high school students, killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old
Frequent western disturbances pepper month with rain as city records average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, the lowest since 2015
Ukrainian defence ministry's Twitter handle allegedly captioned a picture of smoke rising from a blast after the Hindu deity, drawing strong protests online
Series of wildfires near Alaska's largest city, which recently saw its hottest day on record, have sparked fears a warming climate could soon mean blazes in urban areas
Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that suspect allegedly used in the shootings as officials said 'he could be anywhere now'
During his Hungary visit, he discusses Ukraine situation with Hungarian PM and representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest
The eight tonnes of humanitarian cargo includes surgical material to support the country's hospitals
A bus convoy carries 200 to 300 Americans over 800 kilometres to Port Sudan