5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Guatemala coast

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck an area in the Pacific Ocean, about 82km from Guatemala.

The epicentre of the quake was detected near the town of Retalhuleu at a shallow depth of 10km, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre and the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake was felt in nearby villages and towns, but there were no reports of injuries or serious damage.