4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Los Angeles, surrounding cities
The epicentre was located about 25km south of Carson at the depth of 15km
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred next to the city in the Los Angeles County of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday (local time).
The USGS said in a tweet: “Good evening Southern California. Did you feel the magnitude (M) 4.3 quake about 1/2 mile southeast of Carson at 7:58 pm PT? The #ShakeAlert system was activated and estimated the quake at M4.7 within 4.3 seconds.”
The earthquake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area and surrounding cities including Carson, Lomita, and Torrance, CNN reported
The quake was recorded at 02:58 GMT on Friday. The epicentre was located about 25 kilometres south of Carson at the depth of 15 kilometres.
No damage has been reported so far.
Los Angeles Fire Department said it was following protocol and was in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling the affected area.
