3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

AP/Oakland
Filed on June 29, 2021

Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from San Lorenzo — felt the quake.


A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in San Lorenzo, an East Bay community in Alameda County 13 miles (20.92 kilometers) south of Oakland, according to the geological survey. The quake occurred at 6:29 p.m.

The quake was initially rated a 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 and then 3.9. The initial epicenter was reported as Ashland, near San Lorenzo, but the geological survey later also revised that.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Southern California, near Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday.




