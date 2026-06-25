At least 32 dead, over 700 injured in Venezuela's twin earthquakes

At least 32 have been killed and 700 have been injured in the twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said initial figures do not include casualties from La Guaira state, near Caracas and home to the city's airport, which is the worst affected.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," she said in an appearance on state television just before 1 am local time (0500 GMT) on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I also want to say that this is a true tragedy. From here, we send our message of solidarity, and to those families who have lost loved ones, we reaffirm our condolences and our support in these difficult hours."

The country is focused on rescue efforts, including the arrival in the coming hours of rescue crews from other countries, she said, as she thanked leaders including US President Donald Trump.