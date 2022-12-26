3 dead in Ecuador after tourist boat capsizes

The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
On Sunday, three people — including two young children — died in central Ecuador when a tourist boat capsized, local authorities reported.
Authorities said they were investigating what caused the capsizing of the boat on the Colta Lagoon, in the Andean province of Chimborazo, situated around 200km south of Quito.
Among the deceased were "a five-month-old newborn, a three-year-old minor and a 53-year-old woman," said the ECU-911, the South American country's integrated security service, in a statement.
Officials added that "about 40 other passengers were rescued from the lagoon" on Sunday.
In 2013, five people were killed on the same lake in an accident involving a boat found to be carrying too many passengers.
ALSO READ:
The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Even in a world gripped by negative climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways
'I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses,' he told reporters
Ukranian President's visit to Washington comes with his country under relentless attack and international aid essential to its ability to fight on
The couple seemed content to be part of the royal family if only House of Windsor had been willing to embrace change
The restriction comes less than three months after female students were allowed to sit college entrance exams
Former UK foreign minister Robin Cook described dish as a crucial part of British culture
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries