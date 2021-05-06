- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
25 killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang
Three policemen were hit and one died of his wounds.
At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police.
It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence.
"This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira.
"Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said.
Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt.
Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.
Aerial TV footage showed suspects fleeing police by jumping between rooftops in search of an escape route, while policemen were forced to disembark from armored vehicles to pass several barricades erected in the streets.
According to police, helicopters located the gang's headquarters in Jacarezinho and at least 10 suspects were arrested. Police sources said gang leaders were likely among the dead.
-
Americas
25 killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug...
Three policemen were hit and one died of his wounds. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India asks state banks to withdraw cash held...
Cairn awarded over $1.2 billion in arbitration decision in dispute... READ MORE
-
Americas
3 injured in US middle school shooting; suspect...
Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Myanmar anti-coup fighter arrested as blasts hit...
Martial arts fighter Phoe Thaw was arrested in hospital while... READ MORE
-
Government
Covid impact: UAE reduces penalties on VAT,...
The new provisions will be applicable 60 days as from April 28, 2021. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Franchises urge PCB to resume PSL in...
The six franchises will get to know the fate of the tournament on... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: Delivery riders, homemaker ensure meals for...
A celebration of art of giving in the holy month of Ramadan READ MORE
-
World
Qatar finance minister arrested over alleged...
Ali Sherif Al Emadi is being investigated over allegations of... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies