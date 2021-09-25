Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

Elon Musk says he and partner Grimes have semi-separated after 3 years

AP/Los Angeles
Filed on September 25, 2021
AP

The couple remain on good terms, and Grimes still lives at his house in California

Elon Musk and his partner singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder told the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210918&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919147&Ref=AR&profile=1033 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1033,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 