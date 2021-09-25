Elon Musk says he and partner Grimes have semi-separated after 3 years

The couple remain on good terms, and Grimes still lives at his house in California

Elon Musk and his partner singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder told the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.