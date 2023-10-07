2 injured as taxiing plane collides with airport shuttle in Chicago

American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation

By AP Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 2:31 PM

Two people were injured at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport on Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an plane preparing for take-off and an employee shuttle bus.

American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.

Two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m., WLS-TV reported.

American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided.

An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.

The plane was taken out of service and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to Dayton, Ohio, the airline said.

