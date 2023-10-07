BLURB: Just as athletes use supplements to boost their performance and health over time, consider investments as the financial supplements that can accelerate your path to financial freedom
Two people were injured at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport on Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an plane preparing for take-off and an employee shuttle bus.
American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.
Two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m., WLS-TV reported.
American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided.
An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.
The plane was taken out of service and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to Dayton, Ohio, the airline said.
