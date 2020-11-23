2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
Police confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.
Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are “seriously wounded,” San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.
The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.
San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.
Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.
-
Americas
2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose,...
Police confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Russian vaccine to cost lower than Pfizer,...
Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to a... READ MORE
-
Americas
Not ready to recognise Joe Biden as US president: ...
'We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
'Scaled-down versions of the existing traditions' for Biden's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews