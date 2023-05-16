14-year-old student stabs female classmate in the face with pen; horrifying moment caught on video

The boy, who was restrained until a military police unit arrived to arrest him, is currently facing an attempted murder charge

Tue 16 May 2023, 11:40 AM

A 14-year-old male student from Manaus, Brazil, is facing an attempted murder charge for stabbing a classmate on May 8.

The horrific incident took place during a presentation at the Dom Jacson Damasceno Rodrigues Municipal School in Manaus. In a clip of the graphic incident that has since surfaced online, the youngster can be seen holding up a poster alongside five other classmates. As he speaks, the boy appears to mispronounce a word, and the female student stifles a giggle.

All of a sudden, the boy lunges at the victim and attacks her with a pen. The victim, seated in the front row, can be seen placing a sweater over her face as she is stabbed multiple times in the head and on the arm.

Shocked classmates around the boy leap to restrain him, and other students in the room can be heard shouting as the violent incident unfolds. A Military Police unit then arrived to arrest the teenager.

According to Police chief Juliana Tuma, the boy will be investigated for attempted murder. Attacks at schools in Brazil are not wholly uncommon, unfortunately – according to a study done by Campinas State University, 24 violent attacks have taken place at schools across the country since 2002.

Just last month, a 25-year-old attacker burst into a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children with a bladed weapon before turning himself in to police. The three boys and one girl were between five and seven years old, and the weapon used resembled a hatchet, Brazilian media reports said.

The week before that, a 13-year-old boy killed a teacher in a knife attack at a school in Sao Paulo. In November, a 16-year-old shooter killed four people and wounded more than 10 others in twin attacks on two schools in the southeastern city of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state.

