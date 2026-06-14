12 killed in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 14 Jun 2026, 10:30 PM
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Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

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"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.

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Butler is about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

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