10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in US

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities said Wednesday.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients ... and 10 fatalities," NOLA Ready, New Orleans emergency preparedness programme, said in a statement.