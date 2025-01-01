Wed, Jan 01, 2025 | Rajab 1, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in US

The vehicle drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street, authorities said

Published: Wed 1 Jan 2025, 4:07 PM

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities said Wednesday.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients ... and 10 fatalities," NOLA Ready, New Orleans emergency preparedness programme, said in a statement.

