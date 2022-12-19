UAE

Amber Heard settles defamation case with ex Johnny Depp

This comes after a Virginia jury ordered Heard to pay $10 million to her former husband

By Reuters

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 8:30 PM

Actress Amber Heard announced Monday that she had reached a settlement in the multi-million dollar defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, in a post on Instagram, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay $10 million to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

