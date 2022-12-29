UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

All 16 Russian missiles targeting Kyiv 'shot down': Officials

Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By AFP

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 2:33 PM

On Thursday, Kyiv authorities said that air defences downed all 16 missiles that targeted the Ukrainian capital as part of a new wave of Russian strikes on the pro-Western country.

"Sixteen missiles were recorded over Kyiv. All 16 missiles were shot down," the city's military administration said on social media, adding that missile fragments damaged three private houses and a car.

ALSO READ:


More news from World