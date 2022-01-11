Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister

Smailov served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet.

AP

By Reuters Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 9:50 AM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.

Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

Kazakh security forces have detained 9,900 people over the unrest, Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Tuesday.