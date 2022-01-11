UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister

Smailov served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet.

AP
AP

By Reuters

Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 9:50 AM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.

Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

ALSO READ:

Kazakh security forces have detained 9,900 people over the unrest, Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Tuesday.


More news from World