Algerians flee wildfires in country's northeast

Khelif won gold on Friday when she claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu
Algerian firefighters on Sunday were battling blazes in the northeastern Kabylie region as families were ordered to evacuate, local media and an AFP journalist said.
Residents were told to leave homes in the fire's path in Tizi Ouzou province, news site Ennahar Online reported quoting a forest official, though it was not immediately clear how many people were affected.
Numerous wildfires have broken out in Tizi Ouzou since Friday, though most of them have been brought under control or were expected to soon, said civil defence official Nassim Bernaoui.
"The situation is under control, but outbreaks of fire continue in hard-to-reach areas," he told AFP in the village of Ait Frah, south of Tizi Ouzou city.
The AFP journalist saw olive groves and fig orchards consumed by fires, as well as hen coops, beehives and some homes.
Authorities in Bejaia province, near Tizi Ouzou, ordered the evacuation of around 20 families from Mezouara village, which is located near a forest where blazes raged on Sunday.
Online videos showed a water bomber deployed to help contain the forest fire.
Wildfires are a common sight in summer in northern Algeria, increasingly exacerbated by drought and heatwaves scientists say are linked to climate change.
More than 30 people died in massive fires that ravaged Bejaia in July 2023, destroying thousands of acres of forests and agricultural lands as well as hundreds of homes.
Khelif won gold on Friday when she claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu
The Secretary General emphasised that killing displaced civilians during dawn prayers is a crime that surpasses even the usual brutality of the Israeli army
Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal
It was not immediately clear as to when the victims' bodies would be retrieved, due to the difficult weather conditions in the mountainous area
The quake occurred at 7.28am UAE time, according to National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology
Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo
The spray was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms
Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk