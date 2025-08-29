  • search in Khaleej Times
Albania honours UAE firefighting team for helping battle raging wildfires

Albania expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the national forces and volunteers in strengthening security and addressing natural disasters and humanitarian crises

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 8:06 PM

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

The Albanian government honoured the efforts of the rescue teams that took part in extinguishing the recent wildfires in its forests, including the UAE team. The ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Edi Rama and senior military leaders.

Albania expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the national forces and volunteers in strengthening security and addressing natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The honouring of the UAE team came in recognition of its outstanding contributions to relief and humanitarian operations, reflecting the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and the UAE’s leading role in international humanitarian work. Albania also extended its thanks to all participants in the operations, whose number exceeded 10,000 personnel, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the national forces and international partners, in order to enhance Albania’s ability to face future challenges.