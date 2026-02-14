Airlines told to cut Paris flights amid snow warnings

The French civil aviation authority has told airlines to restrict flights in and out of Paris airports on Sunday because of predicted snow and ice.

The DGAC said Saturday it had called for a 30-percent cut in peak hour flights at Charles de Gaulle airport and a 20-percent reduction at Orly.

The department advised travellers to check with airlines before going to either of the airports on Sunday.

Much of northern France is expected to be affected by snowy weather Sunday, which forecasters say could impact roads and other travel.