Air Canada prepares to shut down as talks with pilots union near deadlock

Air Canada pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), who voted to authorize a strike, hold an informational picket at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:01 PM

Air Canada is finalising plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over "inflexible" wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.

Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary, Air Canada Rouge, operate nearly 670 flights daily. Unless they reach a settlement with the union, the shutdown could affect 110,000 passengers daily, causing widespread disruptions.

The airline's pilots have been pushing to close the salary gap with their US peers, who managed to strike lucrative labour deals in 2023 amid pilot shortages and strong travel demand.

"Air Canada believes there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases," CEO Michael Rousseau said on Monday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks between the airline and union are continuing, but both parties remain far apart, the company added.

“Our government firmly believes in the collective bargaining process and Canadians are counting on the parties to get a deal,” a statement from Canadian Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon's office said.

ALPA's pilots have previously said the current pay rates at U.S. rival Delta Air Lines are up to 45% higher than the Canadian carrier's hourly pay rates.

"We appreciate their (Air Canada pilots) frustration, but also note that the situation is not exactly apples to apples given the barriers to entry around pilot supply in the U.S.," TD Cowen analyst Thomas Fitzgerald wrote in a note last week.