Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7m people into extreme hunger: WFP

Six key operations —in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan — face major disruptions, says report

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 12:41 PM

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

The UN's World Food Programme warned Wednesday that "staggering" cuts to its funding risked pushing up to 13.7 million people currently receiving food aid into "emergency" levels of hunger worldwide -- one step before famine.

It warned that six key operations -- in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan -- "are currently facing major disruptions, which will only get worse by year-end".

"WFP is facing a staggering 40 percent reduction in funding, with projections of $6.4 billion compared to $9.8 billion in 2024," the Rome-based agency wrote in a new report.

"The humanitarian system is under severe strain as partners pull back from frontline locations, creating a vacuum," it added.

It did not name any one country, but noted a report in the Lancet medical journal about the huge impact of cuts to US assistance.

US President Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after taking office, dealing a heavy blow to humanitarian operations worldwide.

"Programme coverage has been slashed and rations cut. Life-saving assistance to households in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) is at risk, while preparedness for future shocks has dropped drastically," the report said.

Across the world, "WFP estimates that its funding shortfalls could push 10.5 to 13.7 million people currently experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of acute food insecurity into Emergency (IPC Phase 4)", it said.