Woman giving birth to 10 babies an apparent hoax

The South African partner's family and her province’s government have put out a statement.

In what is now suspected to be a hoax, South African authorities have said that they could not find evidence of a woman having given birth to 10 babies.

The government of Gauging Province put out an official statement on Twitter confirming that they could not find any record of Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, giving birth to decuplets, seven boys and three girls, even after combing through hospitals in the city.

“None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, have any record of such a delivery in their facilities,” the statement read.

The father, Teboho Tsotetsi, along with his family released a statement as well, saying the babies did not exist until proven otherwise. Tsotetsi claims that he is yet to see the newborns and relies on Sithole for updates on their condition.

“He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies,” the statement says.

Sithole had earlier taken international media by storm with her claims, even "breaking" the Guinness World Record at the time for her feat.