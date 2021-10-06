Africa
WHO experts back malaria vaccine for African children in historic move

Reuters/Nairobi/Dakar
Filed on October 6, 2021
Reuters

Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives annually

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

