WHO decries deadly attack on only functioning hospital in Sudan's El-Fasher

The head of the World Health Organisation said Monday that the only even partially functioning hospital in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher had been attacked, urging an immediate end to hostilities.

The Saudi Maternity Hospital "was attacked again yesterday. Reports say one nurse lost her life and three additional health workers have been injured," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, lamenting that a communication blackout meant "we cannot verify further developments at and around the hospital".

