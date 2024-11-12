US sanctions Sudan RSF commander over human rights abuses

A Sudanese woman, pictured on August 5, 2023, at her makeshift shelter in Adre, Chad, shows burn scars on her hands that she said she sustained after Rapid Support Forces torched the displaced-persons camp where she was living in El Geneina. — Reuters

The United States sanctioned a senior Sudanese military official on Tuesday, accusing him of overseeing human rights abuses in his country's West Darfur region.

The Treasury Department announced the sanctions on Abdel Rahman Joma'a Barakallah, a commander with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which it accused of being "a primary party responsible for the ongoing violence against civilians in Sudan".

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict since April 2023 between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is also known as Hemedti.

In a statement, the Treasury said the RSF's campaign in West Darfur "was marked by credible claims of serious human rights abuses, including targeting of civilians, conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), and ethnically motivated violence."

UN experts have estimated that the RSF has killed between 10,000 and 15,000 people in the West Darfur town of El Geneina alone.