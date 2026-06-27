UAE expresses deep concern over ongoing military escalation in Sudan's El Obeid

The UAE has expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation by the two warring parties in several areas of Sudan, including the city of El Obeid, and the resulting civilian casualties and worsening humanitarian crisis.

The UAE reiterated its rejection of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that both parties must allow civilians to leave safely and ensure humanitarian corridors remain open.

It also underscored the need for an immediate humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire to protect civilians and enable the safe, unhindered delivery of aid amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Quad’s efforts to secure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and advance a comprehensive, civilian-led political process in Sudan.

It also welcomed ongoing international and regional initiatives, including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and calls to end the conflict, reaffirming its support for efforts to ease humanitarian suffering and protect civilians.

Furthermore, the UAE welcomed the Quintet’s endeavors in support of a comprehensive political process, as well as the consultations held in Addis Ababa from 3–5 June to advance the establishment of the preparatory committee for a comprehensive Sudanese–Sudanese dialogue.

The Emirates stressed the importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting an independent, civilian-led transition that reflects the Sudanese people's aspirations for peace, stability and a dignified future.