UAE offers condolences to Nigeria over boat accident that left 29 dead

The boat sank while ferrying 80 people across a river in the north-central Niger state

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 8:20 PM

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria following the boat accident which resulted in the deaths and injury of dozens of people.

At least 29 people died when a boat sank as it ferried 80 people across a river in the north-central Niger state, rescuers said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people over this painful loss, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The accident occurred Tuesday on the Malale River, Abubakar Idris, a Red Cross representative, told AFP. The boat was on its way from the village of Tugan Sule to Dugga. 

"The cause was attributed to overloading and collision with a tree stump," said the State Emergency Management Agency in a statement. SEMA said 29 bodies were recovered, two are still missing, and 50 people were rescued.

[With AFP inputs]