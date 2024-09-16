UAE condemns stabbing incident of Comoros President

FILE. Azali Assoumani, President, Union of Comoros and African Union Chairperson. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 8:31 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 8:32 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing incident targeting Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, which resulted in his injury. The UAE expressed its sincere sympathy over this tragic incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's solidarity with his family, as well as with the government and people of the Union of the Comoros, and offered its heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Ministry has reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

Out of danger

Comoros president is "out of danger" after he was injured on Friday in a knife attack by a 24-year-old policeman who was found dead in his cell a day later, officials said on Saturday.

The attack occurred around 2 pm local time (1100 GMT) on Friday in Salimani Itsandra, a town just north of the capital Moroni

"The president is doing well. He has no health problems, he is out of danger. A few stitches were given," energy minister Aboubacar Saïd Anli said at a press conference in Moroni on Saturday.

Azali was attacked as he attended a funeral, according to the presidency. The motive for the attack has not yet been determined

The attacker, Ahmed Abdou, went on leave on Wednesday before orchestrating the attack on Friday.