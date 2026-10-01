Tunisia probes suspected assault of 16-year-old, warns against misinformation

Tunisian authorities are investigating the suspected sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in the capital, as officials warn that some of the information circulating about the case on social media is inaccurate.

The case, which has drawn widespread attention in Tunisia, involves a teenage girl who is currently receiving medical care after an incident in the Mellassine area of Tunis.

A security source told Tunisia's state news agency TAP (Tunis Afrique Presse) that investigations are continuing to identify and arrest those involved, adding that the number of people implicated has not yet been determined.

What happened?

The girl's mother reported her missing on September 20 after she had been unable to contact her since the previous day. According to information reported by local media, the girl had told her mother she was going to a café before contact with her was lost.

Authorities later opened an investigation into a suspected sexual assault involving coercion and the use of narcotic substances.

Two people suspected of involvement in the assault have been identified and are being sought by authorities.

Police have also detained a nurse who is suspected of having treated the girl at a home linked to one of the suspects, as well as another person who is related to one of them.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet established how many people may have been involved.

Why are authorities warning about misinformation?

As details of the case spread across social media, several claims emerged about what happened and the number of people allegedly involved.

A security source said some of the information being circulated was inaccurate and stressed that investigators were still working to establish the circumstances of the case.

Authorities also said some details are being withheld for now to protect the investigation.

What happened when police returned to the area?

A separate investigation was opened after security officers returned to the area to carry out further inquiries.

According to authorities, officers were targeted with stones and other objects, damaging police vehicles.

Wooden boards fitted with nails had also reportedly been placed in the area to prevent security vehicles from entering.

Eight people were identified on suspicion of taking part in the attack on police patrols, and two were taken into custody.

What has the government said?

Tunisia's Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly said it is closely following the girl's health and has arranged psychological and social support for her and her family.

The ministry has also issued a specific warning against publishing or sharing images of the girl on social media, saying doing so violates children's rights and legal protections.

Officials have urged the public to respect her privacy while judicial and security authorities continue their investigation.

For now, authorities have not released a complete account of what happened and say investigations are continuing to identify everyone involved.