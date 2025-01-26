Tourist killed by elephant in South Africa's Kruger park

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

A tourist was killed by an elephant on Saturday in South Africa's famous Kruger Park, the South African national parks agency SAN Parks announced overnight.

"A tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life," it said in a statement.

SAN Parks asked people not to post images of the incident on social media.

With some 20,000 square km (7,700 square miles) of savannah extending to neighbouring Mozambique, Kruger is the largest game park in South Africa. Except for fenced camps and a few picnic areas, it is forbidden to get out of your vehicle.

"Additional details will be released in due course," SAN Parks said.