'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests, opposition party says

Protesters were marching on the city centre in the economic capital Dar es Salaam on Friday, said spokesman John Kitoka

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 2:52 PM

"Around 700" people have been killed in three days of election protests in Tanzania, the main opposition Chadema party told AFP on Friday.

Protesters were marching on the city centre in the economic capital Dar es Salaam on Friday, said spokesman John Kitoka.

"As we speak the figure for deaths in Dar (es Salaam) is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus. Added to figures from other places around the country, the overall figure is around 700," he said. A security source told AFP they were hearing similar numbers.

