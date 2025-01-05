Sudan's army chief welcomes Turkish offer to resolve conflict, Foreign Minister says

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ali Youssef, looks on during a press conference in Port Sudan. Photo: AFP

Sudan's army chief has welcomed a Turkish offer to resolve the brutal 20-month conflict between his forces and their paramilitary rivals, the Sudanese foreign minister said.

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that Ankara could help establish "peace and stability" in the war-torn African state.

At a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Burhan asked Turkey's deputy foreign minister Burhanettin Duran to "deliver the Sudanese leadership's welcoming of the initiative" to Erdogan, Sudanese foreign minister Ali Youssef said in a briefing after the meeting.

"Sudan needs brothers and friends like Turkey," Youssef said, adding that "the initiative can lead to... realising peace in Sudan".

Erdogan said in his December call with Burhan that Turkey "could step in to resolve disputes" between Sudan and the UAE, and prevent Sudan from "becoming an area of external interventions", according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Sudan's army-backed government has repeatedly accused the UAE of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — claims echoed by outside analysts, which the UAE has consistently denied.

Last month, the Sudanese government accused the RSF of launching UAE-assembled drones from neighbouring Chad.

US lawmakers long critical of the Gulf power's role quoted the White House as saying late last month that the UAE had told the US it would not arm paramilitaries in Sudan's war.

Following his meeting with Burhan on Saturday, Turkey's Duran said that the peace process "entails concerted efforts", and that his country was ready to play a "role in mobilising other regional actors to help overcoming the difficulties in ending this conflict".