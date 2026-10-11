Dozens of Sudanese workers feared dead after airstrikes on gold mine near Egypt border

Dozens of Sudanese workers are feared dead after a series of airstrikes hit a sprawling gold mine near the border with Egypt, forcing hundreds to flee the site, two survivors told AFP Sunday.

Abdelaziz Youssef, one of the surviving miners, told AFP a jet appeared overhead at around 8am (0600 GMT) on Saturday and launched strikes on Jabal al-Uqaydat, an informal gold mining site in the border area near the Red Sea.

"It struck five times, many people were killed," he said, though he was unable to count the bodies in the chaos. "We ran up the mountain terrified of another strike."

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Another survivor, Sharaf Ali, told AFP thousands were working at the remote site when it was hit.

"After the airstrike people dispersed everywhere, some people came to Al-Ansary market, others went in the other direction, that's why no one knows how many exactly were killed," he said from the gold market.

Al-Ansary lies just south of the Halayeb triangle, a disputed border area claimed by both Sudan and Egypt.

The rugged mountainous region stretches for hundreds of kilometres and is home to bountiful gold deposits.

Both survivors said they saw bodies on the ground as they fled, with many more feared trapped under the rubble, hours away from any urban centre.

Local Sudanese media reported dozens killed and hundreds more injured.

Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 200,000 people and created a deep humanitarian crisis.

The situation has pushed many Sudanese into the dangerous gold mining industry, which fuels both sides' war efforts.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attack, which took place on the army-controlled side of the country. The RSF is not known to have fighter jets in its arsenal.

It was the second attack on Jabal al-Uqaydat this year, after reports of Egyptian fighter jets killing 23 miners in June in a similar strike.

The Egyptian army at the time said it had conducted a "large-scale operation within Egyptian territory".

It said 223 people were detained, including 136 foreign nationals, and has announced a campaign to counter "illegal gold mining and arms smuggling" in the area.

Egypt is a key ally of Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, but considers the war at its border — which stretches 1,200 kilometres from the Red Sea to Libya — a major threat to its security.

East of the Nile River, the porous border area has for years been a thriving conduit for gold, illicit trade and human trafficking, which Egypt has tried to stem including by using mass deportations.