Sudan's RSF arrests fighters accused of abuses in Al Fasher amid global outrage

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had arrested several of their fighters accused of committing abuses during the capture of the city of Al Fasher, including a man identified by journalists in multiple execution videos.

In a statement late Thursday, the RSF said it had detained several fighters accused of "violations that occurred during the liberation" of Al Fasher, including one known as Abu Lulu who appeared in multiple videos on his TikTok committing summary executions.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the regular army since April 2023, has launched its fiercest assault to date on Al Fasher, the only major city in the western Darfur region which was still in army hands.

Witnesses, volunteer groups and aid workers have reported in recent weeks intensifying RSF bombardment of Al Fasher and a nearby displacement camp, with relentless artillery fire, drone strikes and ground incursions.

The United Nations said Al Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an "epicentre of child suffering". Reports of abuse and human atrocities in Al Fasher have increased and caused a global outrage.

In a strong statement at the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates condemned the "heinous attacks against civilians in Al Fasher" and announced an additional 100 million US dollars (Dh367.25 million) in lifesaving humanitarian operations.

The country also joined the international community's demand that "both warring parties the SAF and the RSF, exercise full restraint and cease all targeting of civilians".