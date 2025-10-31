  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg33°C

Sudan's RSF arrests fighters accused of abuses in Al Fasher amid global outrage

The United Nations said Al Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an 'epicentre of child suffering'

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 12:36 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had arrested several of their fighters accused of committing abuses during the capture of the city of Al Fasher, including a man identified by journalists in multiple execution videos.

In a statement late Thursday, the RSF said it had detained several fighters accused of "violations that occurred during the liberation" of Al Fasher, including one known as Abu Lulu who appeared in multiple videos on his TikTok committing summary executions.

Recommended For You

Tariffs to raise costs, delay oil and gas projects in 2026, report says

Tariffs to raise costs, delay oil and gas projects in 2026, report says

This Dubai girl is helping senior citizens embrace new technology

This Dubai girl is helping senior citizens embrace new technology

Arsenal visit Burnley with early momentum in Premier League title race

Arsenal visit Burnley with early momentum in Premier League title race

Enterprise AI moves beyond pilots as Magna AI seeks to set new benchmark

Enterprise AI moves beyond pilots as Magna AI seeks to set new benchmark

Dubai’s ‘Outstanding’ schools: Here are total fees for all 23 institutions

Dubai’s ‘Outstanding’ schools: Here are total fees for all 23 institutions

 

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the regular army since April 2023, has launched its fiercest assault to date on Al Fasher, the only major city in the western Darfur region which was still in army hands.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Witnesses, volunteer groups and aid workers have reported in recent weeks intensifying RSF bombardment of Al Fasher and a nearby displacement camp, with relentless artillery fire, drone strikes and ground incursions.

The United Nations said Al Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an "epicentre of child suffering". Reports of abuse and human atrocities in Al Fasher have increased and caused a global outrage.

In a strong statement at the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates condemned the "heinous attacks against civilians in Al Fasher" and announced an additional 100 million US dollars (Dh367.25 million) in lifesaving humanitarian operations.

The country also joined the international community's demand that "both warring parties the SAF and the RSF, exercise full restraint and cease all targeting of civilians".