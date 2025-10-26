  • search in Khaleej Times
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher

In a statement, the RSF claimed it had 'extended control over the city of El-Fasher from the grip of mercenaries and militias'

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 4:39 PM

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Dubai Police arrest 2 masked men for Dh660,000 supermarket heist

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday it had taken full control of El-Fasher, the last major urban centre in western Darfur still outside its hands.

In a statement, the RSF claimed it had "extended control over the city of El-Fasher from the grip of mercenaries and militias," referring to the Sudanese army, which it has been fighting since April 2023.

AFP could not independently verify the claim and the army and its allies did not respond to requests for comment. 

