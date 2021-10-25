Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup
Hamdok calls on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully.
Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.
Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.
It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".
